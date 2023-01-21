NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A months-long investigation has landed a Tennessee parolee back behind bars after Metro Police say he was found with guns, drugs, cash and cars.

Metro police arrested Ronterius Roberson, 41, on Friday after an investigation revealed he was involved in the suspected distribution of narcotics, including fentanyl.

According to Metro police, Roberson, who is on parole for facilitation of first-degree and attempted second-degree murder, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for allegedly selling fentanyl to a police operative.

Source: MNPD

Detectives moved in to arrest Roberson Friday afternoon outside his Antioch workplace, where he unsuccessfully attempted to flee.

At the scene, Roberson was found to be carrying 10 hydrocodone pills, 1.5 grams of powder that field tested positive for fentanyl, and $4,475 cash. While searching his 2020 Honda Accord, officers also found a half pound of marijuana, 27 grams of powder that field tested positive for fentanyl, two loaded pistols, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

Officials then executed a search warrant at Roberson’s home on Dabbs Avenue and seized three additional loaded guns that were found in his bedroom, the Honda Accord, a 2019 Nissan Altima, eight firearm magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

According to Metro police, two of the five guns seized in this case were stolen.

Roberson’s facilitation of first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder convictions, which resulted in 25-year and 12-year concurrent sentences, stem from a shooting that occurred in 2009 at an apartment complex in South Nashville.

The shooting resulted in the death of one Madison County man, and another man was wounded. The investigation showed the victims came to Nashville to take part in a drug transaction. Roberson was also from Madison County, according to Metro police.

Roberson is now jailed and faces multiple felony drug and gun charges.