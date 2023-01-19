CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who appeared at the top of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” list multiple weeks in a row was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

Jeremiah Timon Abel, 41, was found dead at a home in Carthage, about 56 miles away from Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. No further information was immediately released.

Jeremiah Abel (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Abel was wanted by the MNPD on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13.

Police said Abel allegedly touched a woman’s daughter inappropriately while in her bedroom in mid-December 2022.

He first appeared on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” on Dec. 28, and was listed at number one for the past two weeks. The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page.

News 2 has reached out to the Smith County Sheriff’s Department for more information.