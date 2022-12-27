NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who appeared on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list shortly after he became a suspect in an armed robbery was taken into custody last week.

Terrance Johnson, 21, was wanted on charges of aggravated robbery with a weapon and 10 counts of failure to appear, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD).

Johnson is among at least nine people who have been arrested since the MNPD began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October. The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page.

Those featured on the list are often considered violent offenders, with outstanding warrants for crimes such as homicide and child abuse.

Terrance Johnson (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to Davidson County court records, Johnson has several pending charges dating back to 2019 for crimes such as aggravated assault, theft and reckless endangerment. The 10 counts of failure to appear against Johnson are from missed court dates.

His most recent charge for aggravated robbery with a weapon stems from a Nov. 30 incident in which a man reported being robbed at gunpoint by “three individuals he believed to be his friends,” according to an affidavit.

The man told detectives he had previously been incarcerated with the people who robbed him. According to the affidavit, the group had been driving around in a black Nissan Sentra. Johnson was following them in a black Dodge Challenger.

They pulled into a parking garage in the Cayce housing area and went to another apartment complex near South 9th Street and South 10th Street. Once there, the affidavit said Johnson and two other people pulled out guns and demanded the man hand over his belongings.

According to the affidavit, they stole about $300 in cash from the man and chased him until he eventually escaped. Police said the man named Johnson as one of the suspects and provided photos of him to detectives.

The two cars were later spotted on cameras in the parking garage, and police said Johnson could be seen in the black Dodge Challenger. He was taken into custody on Thursday, Dec. 22.