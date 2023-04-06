NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers arrested a man on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list Tuesday after, despite reportedly giving them the wrong name, they recognized him while responding to reports of a person waving an assault rifle around.

Kendrick Williams, 20, was wanted on three outstanding warrants for first-degree murder, premeditated first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. He was featured at the top of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s “Most Wanted” list for three weeks in a row.

The charges stem from the Nov. 2022 shooting death of 18-year-old Daryl Shannon Jr., who police said was found with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Journey van in the parking lot of Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Shannon was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police arrested 20-year-old Brandon Waire on homicide and aggravated robbery charges as they were investigating a potential drug motive.

However, multiple people are thought to have been involved in Shannon’s death.

After the gunfire, a silver Hyundai was seen fleeing from the scene, but police said it was vacant when they found it at the Glastonbury Woods Apartments. Five people who were later seen approaching the car, including Waire, were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

One of the people, a 16-year-old, was believed to be in possession of the murder weapon, a pistol. The teen was charged with being an accessory after the fact of homicide, unlawful gun possession, possession of cocaine for resale and marijuana possession in juvenile court.

Police also arrested another person, 19-year-old Dakiyah Childress, who was reportedly the owner of the Hyundai that fled the scene.

Authorities said she removed black duct tape from the rear bumper of the Hyundai in an attempt to prevent police from finding her car. Childress was charged with tampering with evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Williams, who police believe was also involved in the incident, was indicted on murder and robbery charges in February.

He had reportedly been on the run until April 4, when at about 4:38 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Old Hickory Boulevard in response to a person with a weapon.

A witness told dispatch that a man was waving an assault rifle around in the parking lot and had pointed it at a woman he was arguing with, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers spotted a man matching the witness’ description as they were arriving.

The man, later identified as Williams, reportedly pulled a red, AR-15 rifle with a short barrel out of his jacket and threw it on a porch as he ran from police. Officers eventually caught up with him and placed him under arrest, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said they found 13.2 grams of marijuana in Williams’ pocket and secured the AR-15 rifle, which they reportedly discovered did not have a serial number on it and was fully loaded.

Initially police said Williams told them his name was “Greg Rose,” but they were unable to locate anyone by that name who matched his appearance. Officers said he also told them two different birth dates before they figured out his real identity.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

In addition to the three murder and robbery warrants, Williams is now facing additional charges for criminal impersonation, evading arrest, possessing a prohibited weapon, criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark and possession of marijuana.

He was booked into jail Tuesday and is being held on a $300,000 bond. Williams is among at least 25 wanted fugitives who have been arrested since the MNPD began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October.