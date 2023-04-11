NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of holding a knife to his mother’s throat and threatening to kill her is now behind bars nearly a month after appearing on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

Terry Ferguson Jr., 36, was wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery with a weapon and vandalism $1,000 or less, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The charges stem from a March 4 incident in which police were called to a home on Hillside Road. Upon arrival, Ferguson’s parents told officers he had “assaulted and robbed them at knife point,” according to an arrest affidavit.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said Ferguson broke a drawer in the kitchen and pulled out a steak knife after his mother refused to give him money. He then held the knife “inches from her chest” and said “something to the effect of ‘I’m gonna kill you’,” police reported.

His mother was holding her phone and tried to call police. However, Ferguson reportedly took her phone from her, grabbed a laptop sitting nearby and ran out of the house. As he was leaving, the affidavit said Ferguson slashed a tire on his father’s car.

He was gone by the time police got to the home. However, according to the affidavit, officers saw the damaged kitchen drawer full of knives and the punctured tire. Ferguson was finally arrested on Tuesday, April 4.

He was still being held in jail a week later on a $77,000 bond. Ferguson is among at least 29 wanted fugitives who have been arrested since the MNPD began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October.