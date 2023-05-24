NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of shooting a woman multiple times and then throwing her out of a vehicle is now behind bars after appearing on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted list” earlier this year.

Marlon Deshawn Lewis, 44, was wanted for multiple “violent in nature” charges, according to Metro police. Some of the charges included attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Marlon Lewis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to an arrest warrant, the attempted homicide charge stems from an incident in December 2021 where Lewis allegedly shot a woman multiple times and threw out of a vehicle.

The victim told officers that she and Lewis were sitting in the driveway talking when her grandmother came home and said she needed to get into her yard. The victim said Lewis backed out of the driveway to let her grandmother in but did not pull back into the yard.

Authorities reported Lewis drove the victim to Ashland City Highway where he then assaulted the victim by hitting her in the neck with his gun.

According to an affidavit, Lewis then drove the victim to an area in Nashville that she was unfamiliar with, shot her multiple times and threw her out of the vehicle. The victim was able to identify Lewis as the suspect through a photo lineup, according to Metro police.

Lewis was also wanted on charges that stemmed from a February 2022 incident in which he allegedly fired multiple shots toward his stepbrother at a gas station on Clarksville Pike.

An arrest warrant says the victim was at a Kwik Sak when he was approached by an acquaintance who told him he saw Lewis moments ago.

The victim allegedly told the acquaintance that “he did wish to talk about his brother” and drove away from the gas station, but later returned after the acquaintance kept calling him back-to-back.

When the victim returned to the gas station, he reportedly saw Lewis standing near a gas pump with a rifle in his hands. Lewis allegedly asked his stepbrother about money he was owed and then fired up to seven shots toward his vehicle.

Metro reported officers observed the vehicle had a small bullet hole in the front bumper. At the time, Lewis was wanted on two outstanding warrants for attempted criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery.

Lewis was finally arrested on Wednesday, May 24. He is being held in the Metro jail on a $510,000 bond.