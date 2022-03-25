NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brandon O’Brien was traveling down I-24 when, out of nowhere, a car got onto the interstate and rammed into a pole that fell across the roadway.

O’Brien was near the Spring Steet exit when he came within inches of hitting the pole.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening because it’s something you don’t see usually with your own eyes, you see it on TV or in a movie, but he went full speed into this pole and then continued on to smack the inside cement barrier, and then took off,” O’Brien recalled.

The entire incident was captured on his Tesla’s camera.

A car pulled up next to O’Brien, who he thought was a police officer. The car ended up belonging to an off-duty security guard who ended up hitting the pole behind him.

“So, I thought that guy was going to go chase after the guy that just took out the pole. But he wasn’t a police officer and the car was in no shape to go after him,” O’Brien said.

So, who was the person behind the wheel of this dangerous maneuver? That still remains a mystery.

“I’m very surprised that I’m even here to talk to you right now. Because another second, another foot, another two feet, the car would have been destroyed probably. And someone could have been seriously hurt,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien says he hopes whoever the driver was will eventually be caught.

“It’s a little upsetting that someone would leave the scene of an accident like that, not knowing what they caused. Now luckily, no one was injured and the interstate was only shut down for about 15 minutes, but it could have been a lot worse, and that person drove away just completely accountable for what happened,” O’Brien said.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

O’Brien says he was traveling a little under the speed limit, getting ready to exit, which is why he believes he was able to stop so quickly. He warns other drivers to stay alert and said being able to react quickly can truly save your life.