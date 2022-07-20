NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing felony charges after police documents show he made several false calls to 911 asking police to “bring him a gun in order to kill someone.”

Police were called to the Subway at 4047 Nolensville Pike in South Nashville Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found several empty beer cans around 59-year-old Gary Klucas.

According to Metro police, Klucas was also slurring his speech.

Police said he was warned to stop calling 911 for a non-emergency, but he continued to call 911.

Dispatch confirmed to police he made seven 911 calls in 24 hours.

After being processed into booking, a bottle originally made to store heart medication was found to have a green leaf substance and small glass pipe inside of it. Documents show the substance in the bottle appeared to be marijuana and were with the rests of Klucas’ medications.

Klucas was booked into the Metro jail and charged with public intoxication, making a non-emergency 911 call and bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution.