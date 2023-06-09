NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man died and a woman was injured after a motorcycle crash in Oak Hill Thursday night.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Caldwell Lane and General Bate Drive.
Metro police reported a man and a woman were on a motorcycle were driving on General Bate Drive when they went through a stop sign at Caldwell Lane and hit a guardrail.
The man died and the female rider has non life-threatening injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.