NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man died and a woman was injured after a motorcycle crash in Oak Hill Thursday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Caldwell Lane and General Bate Drive.

Metro police reported a man and a woman were on a motorcycle were driving on General Bate Drive when they went through a stop sign at Caldwell Lane and hit a guardrail.

The man died and the female rider has non life-threatening injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.