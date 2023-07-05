NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 23-year-old has died after he was allegedly shot inside a vehicle amid a violent Fourth of July in Nashville.

Metro police said 23-year-old Angel Rodriguez Troche was found critically injured from a gunshot wound inside the driver’s seat of a Dodge Challenger just after 2 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lebanon Pike on Tuesday, July 4.

Preliminary investigation shows Troche’s Challenger was targeted by gunfire as he arrived home.

Authorities reported officers found the vehicle crashed into a telephone pole near an apartment building. Troche was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.