NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was found dead Sunday morning after an apparent hit and run crash that happened Saturday night on E. Due West Avenue.

Metro police said 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez was found dead Sunday morning by family members.

The suspect vehicle is believed to have front end damage to the passenger side; broken glass from the headlight was also found where Rodriguez was hit, according to police.

Anyone with information on the vehicle and/or driver involved in the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.