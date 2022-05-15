NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in South Nashville.

Police say witnesses told them they were attending a house party prior to the shooting when unknown suspect(s) opened fire as the group was reportedly going back to their car.

The man who was killed has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Castillo, according to police.

The three men with Castillo at the time said they drove him to TriStar Southern Hills Hospital, but couldn’t get inside. The group then took Castillo to a friend’s house on Coleridge Drive where dispatch sent an ambulance. The crime scene was found on Wallace Road, police say.

The ambulance took Castillo to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.