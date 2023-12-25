NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died following a shooting that was reported in South Nashville on Christmas Day.
The shooting took place just after 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Claiborne Street on Monday, Dec. 25.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
According to Metro police, a man died in the shooting. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
Information regarding a motive or potential suspects were not immediately provided.
Authorities said the incident remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.