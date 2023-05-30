NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in South Nashville.

Police said the shooting happened at around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and East Thompson Lane.

A man was reportedly shot and killed and the suspect is in custody, according to police.

No other information was released.