NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in South Nashville.
Police said the shooting happened at around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and East Thompson Lane.
A man was reportedly shot and killed and the suspect is in custody, according to police.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.