NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a shooting in South Nashville.
It happened in the 90 block of Wallace Road at 9 p.m. Monday.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
Police say the victim was an adult male, but his identity has not yet been released.
There is currently no suspect in custody.
This is an active investigation.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.