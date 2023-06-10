NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died following a crash that occurred on Interstate 40 early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Saturday, June 10, at 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 just before the I-24 split.

According to Metro police, preliminary reports indicate that a Mitsubishi Galant left the roadway, for reasons unknown, and crashed into a rock wall.

Officials said the driver was taken to TriStar Centennial Medical Center where he later died.

At this time, the Medical Examiner is working to identify the man, according to Metro police.

No other information was immediately available.