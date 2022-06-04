NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Whites Creek Pike Friday evening.

Metro police say the crash happened on Whites Creek Pike near the Robertson County line.

According to police, 30-year-old Michael Harmon of Madison was driving his Chrysler 300 sedan north on Whites Creek Pike when he lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree head-on.

When officers found the crashed car, the speedometer was stuck at 90 mph, according to investigators.

Harmon was not wearing a seatbelt while his 24-year-old passenger was wearing a seatbelt and was not seriously hurt.

Officers found open containers of alcohol inside the car. Toxicology testing will determine whether impairment played a role in the crash.