NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Joelton.
Metro police say the crash happened near the intersection of Clarksville Pike and Old Clarksville Pike. News 2 arrived on scene and found a car turned over on its hood. It appears the car left the roadway and rolled through a wooden fence before coming to rest on its hood.
A cause of the crash was not given.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.