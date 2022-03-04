NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Joelton.

Metro police say the crash happened near the intersection of Clarksville Pike and Old Clarksville Pike. News 2 arrived on scene and found a car turned over on its hood. It appears the car left the roadway and rolled through a wooden fence before coming to rest on its hood.

A cause of the crash was not given.