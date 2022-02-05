NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Metroplex Drive.

Police say officers responded to the 500 block of Metroplex Drive at 10:30 a.m. after an employee of a nearby business called to report the crash.

The preliminary investigation shows 27-year-old Xavier Ward was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger westbound on I-24 when, for unknown reasons, the car left the roadway, went onto the right shoulder and through a fence. The car then went into a parking lot and crashed into a metal pole.

Ward was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

According to police, the crash appears to have happened sometime during the overnight hours.