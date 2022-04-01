NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 62-year-old man died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on McCrory Lane.

Metro police say the preliminary investigation shows James Cox was driving his white GMC Sierra truck when he veered off the right side of the roadway into an embankment.

His truck continued down the embankment and into a creek bed where it hit several large rocks and a small tree.

Cox was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police say there was no evidence of impairment at the scene.