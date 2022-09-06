NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after police say one person was shot and killed outside of a gas station late Monday night.

The shooting happened at 10:19 p.m. in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station located in the 200 block of West Trinity Lane.

According to Metro police, the victim was found shot in the gas station’s parking lot. Officials say crews attempted to provide aid to the victim, but they were was pronounced dead in the ambulance.

At this time the victim’s identity has not been revealed and no suspects are in custody.

No other information was immediately released.