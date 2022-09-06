NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after police say one person was shot and killed outside of a gas station late Monday night.
The shooting happened at 10:19 p.m. in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station located in the 200 block of West Trinity Lane.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
According to Metro police, the victim was found shot in the gas station’s parking lot. Officials say crews attempted to provide aid to the victim, but they were was pronounced dead in the ambulance.
At this time the victim’s identity has not been revealed and no suspects are in custody.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.