NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting on Harding Pike that left one man dead late Friday night.
Officers responded to the 4300 block of Harding Pike at 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting call at the Mapco gas station. According to Metro police, one man was killed in the shooting and a suspect is in custody at this time.
The identification of the victim or the suspect has yet to be released.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.