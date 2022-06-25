NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting on Harding Pike that left one man dead late Friday night.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Harding Pike at 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting call at the Mapco gas station. According to Metro police, one man was killed in the shooting and a suspect is in custody at this time.

The identification of the victim or the suspect has yet to be released.

No other information was immediately available.