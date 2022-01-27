NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting on the side of I-65 Thursday afternoon.

The barrage of gunfire followed a standoff with the 37-year-old man. The situation also shut down traffic on the busy interstate near Harding Place.

The moment officers fired was captured on video as people stuck in their cars looked on. News 2 obtained video showing the tense encounter near the Hogan Road exit south of downtown Nashville.

In the video, multiple officers are on scene with their guns drawn. They appear to be focused on one man standing on the shoulder of the interstate. Several moments into the standoff, that man appears to pull out a weapon – that’s when shots are fired.

Officers from multiple departments, including Metro police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, fired on the suspect.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the situation.