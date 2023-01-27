NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot and killed south of downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Lafayette Street.

Lafayette Street homicide
(Photo: WKRN)

No suspect information has been released as detectives investigate this homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.