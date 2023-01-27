NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot and killed south of downtown Nashville early Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Lafayette Street.
No suspect information has been released as detectives investigate this homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.