NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot and killed south of downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Lafayette Street.

No suspect information has been released as detectives investigate this homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.