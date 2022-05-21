NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 50-year-old man that was struck in a hit-and-run crash on Murfreesboro Pike Friday evening has died.

The crash happened on Murfreesboro Pike near Wilhagen’s sports bar. According to Metro police, the 50-year-old was walking on the north side of Murfreesboro Pike when a 2014-2015 Chevrolet Express van ran off the roadway and struck the pedestrian. Officials say the pedestrian was discovered by EMS personnel on Friday evening.

Metro police said the van fled the scene and efforts to locate the man’s family remain underway.