NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a 57-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening in West Nashville.
The crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Charlotte Pike near 50th Avenue North. Officers say 57-year-old Zak Godwin II, of Cedar Hill, was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was struck and killed.
According to Metro police, the driver fled after hitting Godwin II, and no witnesses were present at the scene.
At the crash site, officials found vehicle debris in the roadway and are working to identify the make/model of the vehicle involved.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.