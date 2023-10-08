HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred late Saturday night in Hermitage.

The crash happened at 10:30 p.m. on Central Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard. Metro police said a pedestrian was standing in the turn lane on Central Pike when he was struck by an SUV, which was traveling westbound.

Authorities reported the pedestrian — identified as a 59-year-old Nashville man — was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died. Efforts are underway to notify his family.

According to Metro police, the SUV involved in the crash is believed to be a dark-colored newer model Ford Bronco.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and or its driver is asked to contact Metro Nashville Police Department’s Hit and Run investigators at 615-862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.