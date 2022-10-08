NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed in a shooting late Friday night in Antioch.
According to Metro police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Bell Road at around 11:30 p.m.
Police said an adult male was shot and killed and the suspect(s) is not in custody.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.