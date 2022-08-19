NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after three men were shot and one killed in a shooting at a home in Madison Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. at a townhome on Jenna Lee Circle.

Metro police reported the shooting happened outside the townhome and three men were shot, one of whom died from their injuries. One victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries and the third has non-life threatening injuries and was detained, according to Metro police.

Investigators are working to review security footage in the area to determine how the shooting unfolded.

No additional information was immediately released.