NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one man was charged Tuesday night with aggravated kidnapping and robbery from an incident that happened in South Nashville back in November.

According to a warrant, on Nov. 7, 2021, at about 4 a.m., the victim was leaving Empire Hookah Lounge & Restaurant located on Murfreesboro Pike when Amir Adam, 22, approached him at gunpoint and forced him into the passenger seat. Police said Adam then ordered the victim to place his hands on his lap and keep his eyes down while he was driven around.

Amir Adam

A second suspect was then reportedly picked up. When the victim raised his eyes while they drove around, officials said the second suspect pointed the gun at the back of the victim’s head and threatened him.

Adam then drove the victim’s vehicle around to multiple banks and demanded the victim surrender his bank card and cell phone, according to Metro police. Adam then reportedly drove to a Bank of America on Murfreesboro Pike where Adam and the second suspect used the victim’s card to withdraw $800.

Police said the suspects then drove around for about four hours before parking at Opry Mills Mall. The warrant said the second suspect left the vehicle and attempted to make a $486 purchase at Footlocker with the victim’s credit cards. The second suspect returned, and when the vehicle began to pull away, the victim jumped out and got away, according to investigators.

The warrant said the victim later got a new phone and looked at his CashApp and saw money transferred from his account to another account under “Amir Adam.” Police said when the victim searched the name and found a local news article for a theft from 2019 and recognized Adam as the suspect in the kidnapping and robbery.

Through further investigation, detectives learned Adam made purchases at the Empire Lounge on his CashApp the night of the robbery. Surveillance footage was also captured at a hotel where the victim’s car was later recovered.