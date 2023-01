NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a man accused of selling cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Police said over the last three months, officers have been investigating Martin Gaspar-Martinez’s alleged sales of the fentanyl laced drugs.

Martin Gaspar-Martinez (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

After searching his apartment on Seven Springs Way, officers seized four pounds of cocaine/fentanyl, $18,000 in cash and 18 grams of meth.

Gaspar-Martinez was arrested Wednesday.