NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New details were revealed after a 19-year-old woman was killed and several people were shot at an apartment complex in Antioch.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police were dispatched to the Stonebrook Apartments off Old Hickory Boulevard Thursday for a report of a mass casualty shooting incident. Police arrived to find five victims — four had been shot and one person was dead. The victim who died was identified as 19-year-old Saniya Lofton.

While at the apartment scene, officers got a call from the suspect, 24-year-old Shaquavius Moore, who said he was in Cheatham County and wanted to surrender.

Moore told Metro police he and his girfriend went to the apartment to remove their belongings. They’d been staying there with the leaseholder and she told them they had to be moved out on that date. Investigators learned the other residents of the home were Moore’s four-year-old nephew and the toddler’s 22-year-old mother. The 22-year-old was moving out with help from her 36-year-old cousin and her three children.

The report stated that Moore got into an altercation with one of the leaseholder’s relatives and he told police they all then began attacking him.

Moore said he heard someone else say they were going to get a gun so he pulled out a gun and began shooting to stop them from attacking him and from getting a gun. Moore told police two victims tried to run through the front door but he shot them before they could get out. He said everyone ran further into the apartment and he shot at them until his gun was empty.

According to Metro police, the 22-year-old mother of Moore’s nephew was injured, as well as her 36-year-old cousin and one of the 36-year-old’s 16-year-old sons. Police said the other 16-year-old son escaped the shooting by jumping out of a second story window. The four were transported to area hospitals and are expected to survive. The 4-year-old was not injured. The victim who died, Lofton, was the third of the 36-year-old’s children who were present.

Moore was booked into the Metro jail just after midnight Friday. He was charged with one count of criminal homicide and four counts of attempted criminal homicide. His told bond amount is $650,000.