NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a man was shot during an incident that occurred at a bar in Midtown early Saturday morning.
On Saturday, just after midnight, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Division Street to respond to a shots fired call at the Red Door Saloon.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
According to Metro police, a suspect was asked to leave the bar after a fight. Once outside, the suspect allegedly fired shots toward the building.
Metro police say a man was struck in the leg by the gunfire, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
At this time, it is unknown if a suspect was taken into custody. An investigation into the incident remains underway.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.