NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a man was shot during an incident that occurred at a bar in Midtown early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, just after midnight, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Division Street to respond to a shots fired call at the Red Door Saloon.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Metro police, a suspect was asked to leave the bar after a fight. Once outside, the suspect allegedly fired shots toward the building.

Metro police say a man was struck in the leg by the gunfire, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

At this time, it is unknown if a suspect was taken into custody. An investigation into the incident remains underway.

No other information was immediately released.