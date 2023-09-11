NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at a South Nashville motel has died from his injuries.

Metro police said 27-year-old Hykame Knowles was shot in the hip in the parking lot of Somatel Motel, located in the 400 block of Metroplex Drive.

A private vehicle took Knowles to St. Thomas Midtown Hospital. He was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for surgery and died later that day, according to investigators.

Police said a maintenance/security worker at the motel suffered a graze wound to the neck, but did not require medical attention.

Investigators have interviewed a number of witnesses and are still trying to identify the people who fired guns.