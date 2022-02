NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was seriously injured in a North Nashville shooting Friday morning.

Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of 25th Avenue North near Clifton Avenue. Witnesses told police shot were fired in the area and a black vehicle fled the scene.

A stolen pistol was also found nearby, according to police.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.