NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man injured in a shooting on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison has died from his injuries.

Police say the shooting happened on February 16 in the 300 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard.

Officers responded at 2:45 p.m. and found evidence of a crime scene at a business. While on scene, they received a call for service around the corner on Gallatin Pike South where they found Gene Atherton, 58, walking on the sidewalk, bleeding profusely from a wound to his head. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and died of his injuries Wednesday.

According to police, Atherton had been hired as a handyman at a business and is believed to have been an unintended target.

Not long after police found Atherton, another related call came from Skyline Medical Center where a 32-year-old man walked in after being shot in the leg. He told police he was working at the business when shots were fired and ran. When he discovered he had been shot, he flagged down a driver who took him to the hospital.

A witness at the scene told police a gray van or truck pulled up behind the business and parked on Maple Street. Two men wearing ski masks reportedly then got out of the vehicle and walked through a yard to the back of the business where they shot over a fence toward the victims.

The motive remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.