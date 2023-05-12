NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened Sunday, May 7 at around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities believe a dark colored 2016-17 Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a man, 36, riding a motorized scooter at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Doverside Drive, leaving him critically injured.

Police said the man was riding the scooter from the nearby Wal-Mart and was trying to cross Dickerson Pike at the intersection when he was hit by the Jeep traveling southbound on Dickerson Pike.

Suspect Jeep Grand Cherokee (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The man, who lives on Rainwood Drive, was taken to Skyline Medical Center in critical condition, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the Jeep Grand Cherokee or the driver involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.