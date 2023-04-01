NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police responded to the Hermitage area late Saturday afternoon to investigate a shooting that left one person hurt.

According to the Metro Nashville dispatch, the shooting was reported just before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 in the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Officers at the scene told News 2 that a man was shot and taken to the hospital.

Police said they have not identified any suspect(s) in connection with the shooting.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

No additional details have been released about this incident.