NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police responded to the Hermitage area late Saturday afternoon to investigate a shooting that left one person hurt.
According to the Metro Nashville dispatch, the shooting was reported just before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 in the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike.
Officers at the scene told News 2 that a man was shot and taken to the hospital.
Police said they have not identified any suspect(s) in connection with the shooting.
No additional details have been released about this incident.
