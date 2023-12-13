NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting in Hermitage Wednesday night.

Metro police said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 5600 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.

According to police at the scene, a 36-year-old man was found shot in the backyard of one of the apartments and transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe some sort of altercation happened in the woods nearby, which resulted in the shooting.

No suspect is in custody.