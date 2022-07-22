NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot multiple times in East Nashville Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 600 block of South Seventh Street.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police reported the man was involved in a fist fight before shots were fired. He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

No suspect have been taken into custody and no suspect description was immediately released.