NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting in East Nashville Thursday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Gallatin Pike and East Trinity Lane.

Police on scene tell News 2 the victim and suspect got into an argument, which led to the victim being shot in the leg. The suspect fled the scene in a red car.

The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other.

No other information was released.