NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in East Nashville Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Sylvan Street.

Metro police reported the man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting happened after a dispute involving a woman.

At least four vehicles were damaged by bullets during the shooting.

No additional information was immediately released.