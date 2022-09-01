NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in East Nashville Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Sylvan Street.
Metro police reported the man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shooting happened after a dispute involving a woman.
At least four vehicles were damaged by bullets during the shooting.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.