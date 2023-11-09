NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at an Antioch apartment complex early Thursday morning.
Offices were called to the Hamilton Creek Apartments on Hamilton Church Road just before 2 a.m.
Metro police reported a male suspect wearing a ski mask knocked on the door of a home and shot the victim when he opened the door.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooter was not taken into custody and investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.