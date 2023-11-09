NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at an Antioch apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Offices were called to the Hamilton Creek Apartments on Hamilton Church Road just before 2 a.m.

Metro police reported a male suspect wearing a ski mask knocked on the door of a home and shot the victim when he opened the door.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter was not taken into custody and investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

No additional information was immediately released.