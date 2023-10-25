DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of firing shots inside a Donelson restaurant on Wednesday has been taken into custody, according to officials.

Metro police said officers were sent to the Waffle House located in the 700 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike at 12:40 a.m. to respond to a shooting call.

The man — who has not been identified — allegedly fired three to four gunshots inside the Waffle House.

A man inside the restaurant was struck by one of the bullets and was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department chased the suspect onto the interstate and he was taken into custody.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation, which led to the shooting.

It remains unknown what charges the man is facing at this time. No other details were immediately released.

Editor’s Note: Metro police officers at the scene previously identified the victim as female.