NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was wounded when he was shot on Broadway in Midtown Nashville early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Broadway near the quadplex apartment at the intersection with Lyle Avenue.

Metro police reported the victim has non-life threatening injuries after he was shot in the cheek. Investigators are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting.

No additional information was immediately released.