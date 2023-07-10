NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in the Edgehill neighborhood of Nashville early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of Deford Bailey Avenue, which is formerly Horton Avenue.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he underwent surgery. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.