NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a suspect after an alleged dispute led to a shooting in North Nashville early Wednesday morning.
Officers said the shooting occurred sometime between 1 to 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Blank Street.
According to Metro police, two men engaged in a dispute and one of the men shot the other in the shoulder.
Authorities reported the shooting victim drove himself to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. His current condition remains unknown.
Metro police say they are now searching for a potential suspect. A suspect description was not provided at the scene.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.