NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a suspect after an alleged dispute led to a shooting in North Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Officers said the shooting occurred sometime between 1 to 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Blank Street.

According to Metro police, two men engaged in a dispute and one of the men shot the other in the shoulder.

Authorities reported the shooting victim drove himself to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. His current condition remains unknown.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Metro police say they are now searching for a potential suspect. A suspect description was not provided at the scene.

No other information was immediately released.