NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured Friday evening after being hit by a train in South Nashville.

Metro police said the crash happened just after 6 p.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The man, who reportedly was unhoused, was on the track near Anthes Drive and Hermitage Avenue when he was struck. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition, according to investigators.

Passengers were on board the train at the time of the crash and have since been placed on a bus that will escort them home, according to police.

(Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)

No other information was released.