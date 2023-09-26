NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge more than five years after a 66-year-old was shot and killed in an alleyway in North Nashville.

Frazier Lumpkins, 66, was shot and killed in an alley near the 1700 block of 23rd Avenue North on July 15, 2018.

On Monday, Sept.25 – more than five years after the shooting – the Metro Nashville Police Department announced that 26-year-old Tijuan Vaughn was jailed for his connection to the murder.

Tijuan Vaughn (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police said detectives who investigated the cold case found that Vaughn allegedly shot Lumpkins in the alley during an argument.

According to Metro police, Vaughn was indicted this month by the Davidson County Grand Jury on a charge of first-degree murder.

Authorities reported that Vaughn had to be brought to Nashville because he was being held in a Kentucky detention center for an unrelated crime.

Booking records show that Vaughn was booked into the Metro Jail just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25.

He remains in custody facing first-degree murder and several other charges.