NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 62-year-old man in a wheelchair was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of stabbing someone at a South Nashville bus stop.

Officers were called to a bus stop on Murfreesboro Pike on Sunday, Oct. 15 in response to a stabbing.

Witnesses told officers the stabbing began after Stanley Powell, 62, argued with several women at the bus stop.

As bystanders begin to laugh, Powell pulled out a knife and tried to strike those nearby, according to an arrest report.

Witnesses said Powell then rolled his wheelchair to a man who was sleeping on a bench at the time, and slashed at his head and face several times, according to the affidavit.

Powell was booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set for $100,000.